Coláiste Phobal Roscrea win inaugural camogie blitz cup and shield competitions

On Thursday April 4, the first ever inaugural ETB camogie blitz for first and second years was held in St Cronans GAA field Roscrea.

Seven teams took part from five different schools. Coláiste Phobal emerged victorious in not only the cup competition but also the shield competition.

Thanks goes to Mark McLoughlin and Ollie the groundsman for all their help in preparing for the day and thanks to Tara Rowan for providing refreshments for all.

Well done to Mr Slattery, Ms Larkin and Ms O’Gorman for all their work in preparing and organising for the day.