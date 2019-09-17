The Chaser is coming to Roscrea Racket Hall on October 10

The Chaser will take place in the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea on Thursday, October 10, at 8pm.



There is €3,000 to be won in prize money on the night. All tickets stubs are entered into our multiple draws on the night where exotic and unique prizes will be won!



A group ticket costs €30 for a family or four adults ticket. A single ticket costs €10. All proceeds will go to our wellbeing/autism unit fund. We hope that this event will be a huge success and enable us to have a meaningful impact for our students both present and future. Can you beat the Chaser? With only a month to go momentum is building towards this eagerly anticipated event so don’t miss out on getting your tickets!

Junior hurling

Our junior hurlers have played practice matches against Cistercian College Roscrea and Birr Community School recently in preparation for their upcoming competitions. These matches will stand to them as they go forward throughout the year.

Totally 90’s musical

Our transition years are busy rehearsing for their musical which will take place at the end of October (23-25). There will be two matinees and two night-time performances. The musical will include iconic songs such as Everybody, Stop, Achy Breaky Heart, All Star along with many more!

It promises to be a great night’s entertainment.