Harvest Thanksgiving and rededication of stained glass window in Dunkerrin Church

On Sunday afternoon, October 6, neighbours and friends joined with parishioners who gathered in Dunkerrin Church of Ireland to give thanks for the year’s harvest and to celebrate the completion of the restoration of a stained glass window in the church depicting “Jesus, The Good Shepherd.”

The new Priest-in-Charge of the Shinrone Group of Parishes, the Revd. Charles McCartney, welcomed everyone present, Councillor Peter Ormond, Derek Fanning from the Midland Tribune and colleagues, Revd. Janet White Spunner and Canon Ruth Gill. The service was interspersed with well-known harvest hymns, prayers and readings from the Bible.

During the service, some background information was shared with the congregation. Jim Feighery, a member of the Shinrone Heritage Group, gave a history of the Rolleston family, in whose memory the window was originally erected, and other family connections. Aaron Elliston Jones spoke about how the funding was raised so that the repairs could be carried out. On behalf of the Parish, he said that it can’t emphasised enough how much the support of the local community is appreciated, and especially at the Garden Fete & Fun Day at Busherstown House held in August, as it raised the amount necessary to complete the work. Canon Ruth Gill gave a brief outline of the window and the work that was done to make it safe and keep it secure. The service concluded with prayers and a blessing by the Revd. Janet.

Sincere thanks to all those who made this such a happy event and to all those who came and supported the parish. Thanks especially to Seamus Malone of Emerald Stained Glass, Tullamore, whose patience and skills have restored the window to its colourful and original state. Also to Ann Cuffe Fitzgerald, Conservation Architect, for her expertise and advice. The church was beautifully decorated for the occasion by the women of the parish and everyone enjoyed a cup of tea and chat in the Community Hall after the service.

The Revd. Charles pointed out that the Diocesan Board of Mission project this year is the Tear Fund, a charity whose purpose is to end world poverty. The collection taken up during the service will be given to this fund.