Free diabetes education course in Roscrea

Following hugely successful diabetes awareness programmes held in Templemore in 2019, our first CODE programme of 2020 will begin in Roscrea on Wednesday, January 22 next, in the morning time, at Cré House Primary Care Centre, Roscrea.

Diabetes Ireland has developed a structured diabetes education programme called CODE – community oriented diabetes education, with roll out funded by the HSE.

The course will be facilitated by Pauline Dunne, senior dietitian and participants attend weekly for three consecutive weeks, with a follow up session at six months.

This is a free course for people diagnosed with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, but places are limited to 16 per course and offered on a first come first-served basis. For more information or to book your place, contact Regina at 071-9146001 (office hours 9.30am-1.30pm Monday to Friday).

As more and more people are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, all hospitals and GP practices are struggling to cope with the number of patients seeking treatment.

Lifestyle factors and excess weight are strongly linked with the rise of Type 2 diabetes globally but you can also be slim, fit and develop Type 2 diabetes, typically after 40 years of age.

There are almost 200,000 people diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in Ireland and many thousands with Prediabetes. Common symptoms of Type 2 diabetes are thirst, tiredness, frequent urination (especially at night) and weight gain or loss BUT in some people there can be no symptoms for up to 12 years and the damage to their body is taking place silently over the years. Persistent high blood glucose damages blood vessels affecting the entire body. Limb-loss, blindness and stroke are some of the complications linked to poorly managed or “ignored” diabetes.

Diabetes Ireland is Ireland’s national diabetes charity employing health professionals to support and educate those living with diabetes and raise awareness and screen for Type 2 diabetes and Prediabetes.



“Many people are not aware of the risks associated with diabetes and are surprised and often upset when diagnosed with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes. They then face a challenge to learn about the condition, and how best to deal with it personally. Education and support is vital in this process and we urge Tipperary locals to engage with us and learn how to better manage or avoid this condition” comments Pauline Dunne, Senior Dietitian with Diabetes Ireland.

To learn more about your type 2 diabetes risk, visit www.diabetes.ie and take our online test. There are many benefits to becoming a member of Diabetes Ireland.