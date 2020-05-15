Appreciation for community responders in North Tipperary

North Tipperary Development Company is delighted to collaborate with the people of Roscrea and local statutory, community and voluntary organisations to meet the needs arising in Roscrea and North Tipperary during this crisis.

We would like to thank all who were able to attend for the photo; pictured are members of Roscrea Red Cross, Roscrea/Birr Order of Malta, Local Link, Tipperary Search and Rescue, An Garda Siochana, local community members and NTDC, staff members from SICAP, TUS, and Kickback Youth Café.

We are very grateful for their continued work and the support they provide to people cocooning, self-isolating and families in Roscrea and surrounds.

We would like to extend our thanks to the Roscrea Hurling Club, Age Friendly Roscrea and Roscrea Food Cloud NTDC who were unable to join in the photo.

NTDC has created an information leaflets of local services and business currently available across the north of the county and we have been very busy developing Wellness and activity packs for children, teens, adults and people cocooning.

The packs have been produced and distributed widely with support from the local community.

For online information for all flyers and wellness packs please visit www.ntdc.ie/list-of- essential-services-innorth- tipperary/

Checking in on the elderly cocooning and self -isolating people has been a priority with Age Friendly Roscrea, via The Roscrea Communication Network, making approx. 250 calls a day, from a team of approx. 50 volunteers. For more information please ring 0505 22550.

Local services have been extremely busy meeting the needs of the community by doing such tasks as organising prescription drops, transporting people to hospital appointments, delivering food cloud, lunch boxes, food packs, wellness packs and care packs.

The Gardai are conducting checkpoint to ensure journeys are necessary, and ensuring the continuation of day to day policing is ongoing.

We really want to acknowledge the fantastic community spirit alive in Roscrea, and the amazing commitment of all local business, shops, pharmacies and the Post Office.

At a time when people are talking about the birds singing, the Cuckoo, and the humming of the Bees, funny thing is, this is no different to any year only now we are not as focused on the “stuff” that allowed us to lose our awareness of what is real and present, here and now.

To adopt that auditory metaphor to our visual sense we will see the good that is in people, people like our volunteers, charities, service providers, frontline staff and our local organisations.

Every day of every year people are doing good deeds but the “stuff” again through our busyness, blinds us of reality.

Its often a long journey from Human beings to being human, these changed times have shortened that journey.