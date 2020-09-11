Roscrea start season with hard fought victory

After a Summer of ever-changing sporting guidelines followed by a heavily restricted return to training, resuming, and reigniting the great momentum that was created last season was always going be a very difficult task.

Last March seems like a long time ago when the Roscrea senior teams season came to an abrupt end after their excellent victory against high flying Balbriggan RFC in the cup had set them up with a mouth-watering tie against Wicklow RFC.

After the joys and elation of last year’s incredible league clean sweep and subsequent automatic promotion, John Maher's teams exploits never received the plaudits they deserved as all sporting events and activities were forced to stop with immediate effect last March.



The Roscrea RFC senior team and coaches made the best they could of the limited training permitted, always following the necessary guidelines while directed by Roscrea RFC Covid Officer Serena Cooper Brady who has thoroughly excelled in the position.



As such it was with a great sigh of relief that on Sunday September 6th, the team was finally able to take to the field to play their first game of the season. Perhaps it was poignant and fitting that neighbours Birr RFC were to be their opponents for the first round clash in the midlands league.



Birr RFC have also had to navigate the recent return to play guidelines and the various restrictions that came with them and no doubt it was also a welcome distraction for them to finally be back on the pitch.

Both Clubs have in recent years cemented their close ties with various age groups joining up where playing numbers deemed it advantageous. A mutually beneficial and healthy working relationship has been nurtured.



However, such things are disregarded when the whistle is blown, and 2 team do battle. local derbies are generally more about passion and determination than skill and tactics, however all of these traits and much more besides were on display in a highly entertaining game where Roscrea eventually came away victorious with the score line reading 31 - 0 with two excellent tries from Brendan Toohy, one each from Captain Ger Stone and front row Michael Treacy and winger Ciaran Kennedy scoring his first try for the team.



A special mention was made for Eoghan Kelly who put in a man of the match performance at no 7 on his debut for the senior team. John also wanted to convey his team’s gratitude and appreciation for the crucial work and efforts of the Clubs Covid officer Serena Copper Brady, who has expertly navigated the guidelines for the return to play.

Roscrea RFC starting line up V Birr RFC



Peter Hennesy, Ciaran Stone, Michael Treacy, Brian Brussels, John Carter, Ben Spencer, Eoin Kelly, Ger Stone Cpt, Stephen Carter, Rody Ryan, Kiaran Kennedy, Conor O'Dea, Sam Queely, Mark Dunne, Tom McCarthy.