Double win for Tipperary's Nicole Drought on final Britcar weekend

Roscrea's Nicole Drought ended her Dunlop Britcar Endurance Campaign in the best possible way at Snetterton circuit in the UK on Sunday, taking two class wins for CJJ Motorsport.

Teaming up once again with Sean Doyle, the pair were hoping to pay tribute to their patron John Campion, who sadly passed away last month after a battle with leukemia.

As ever, the weekend comprised of two one hour races, with a driver change in each.

Nicole started race one and having sat around the outside of the Reflex Motorsport Ligier JS-2 at the first corner, tracked down the leading TCR SEAT of championship leaders BPM before slicing down the inside into Agostini for the lead.

A few more places made saw Nicole increasing the class lead and running an impressive fourth overall, ahead of some very exclusive machinery. Unfortunately though, the rain had abated and as the sun came out, the slick shod cars towards the back of the field began carving their way through, as the leaders' wet tyres overheated.

Nicole had to wait until the pit window opened before diving into the pits to hand over to Sean, with the Valluga team also bolting on a fresh set of slick tyres. Sean was on a charge and soon the Porsche had resumed its position in the class lead, also clinching an extra championship point for fastest lap on the way to a fine win for the Irish pairing.

Nicole was elected to take the start of the second race too. This time running on slicks, she took the class lead and displaced the sister Valluga Porsche with another dive into Agostini before easing away once again.

Nicole was reveling in the handling of the Porsche however, and was matching the overall leaders' lap times for a number of laps, before heading back to the pits to hand over to Sean.

Once again, Sean was on a charge, and in the closing minutes of the race, he tracked down and displaced the Reflex Ligier, to cross the line for a fantastic double win.

Speaking following her win Nicole said: "I'm delighted to be able to repay John's faith in me with these results. I had to learn so much this year but I have have wonderful support and felt good. It's a little bitter sweet as I know how much John would have loved these wins but I will continue to be motivated by his support and will race on in his memory".