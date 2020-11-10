Autism Awarness Roscrea raise spirits at Halloween with treats for kids in their service

Although, like many other groups and organisations, Autism Awareness Roscrea, has had to curtail our activities due to Covid 19, we have been working away behind closed doors.

During the various restrictions, we have been able to facilitate access to our Community Hub on Rosemary Square, during this time. We have been able to hold a number of small outdoor events too, and hope to be able to have a range of events once restrictions are eased.

With the annual Trick Or Treat at Halloween unable to go ahead, we decided to bring treats etc some of our children who regularly participate in events. Some members of our committee and friends, including First Responder Mike Edwards and members of An Garda Siochana, came together on Friday, October 30 to deliver treats to the children. All of the committee members and friends dressed up to deliver the goodies. We had Batman, Superman, a variety of different Fairies who called in pairs and (within the 5k limit) to children around town. The children were delighted to have these special visitors and to receive a goody bag as well! Our thanks to all who made this event possible.

We are also grateful for the ongoing support of the local businesses and community of Roscrea and surrounding area for their ongoing support in these difficult times for everyone. We will continue to work on making Roscrea more inclusive to those with Autism and their families, and continue to strive for Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion within our community.

If you would like further information on Autism Awareness Roscrea, check us out on Facebook, email us at: autismaware@gmail.com or contact us at 089 2358524.