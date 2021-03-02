Age Friendly Roscrea receives award for outstanding work in adult education

Age Friendly Roscrea’s Care and Connection through Covid initiative won an AONTAS STAR Award this week.

The initiative provides an essential service to participants including care packages, support and friendship services, and health and safety information during COVID-19. This initiative won in the Health and Wellbeing – Small/Medium Organisation category.

The STAR Awards are an awards initiative organised by the national adult learning organisation, AONTAS as part of its annual Adult Learners’ Festival. They recognise and celebrate the achievements of adult learning projects throughout Ireland.

Since its inception in 2007 thousands of adult learning initiatives across a wide variety of areas – including increasing educational access for all including those with a disability, supporting positive mental health and as part of addiction recovery – have been recognised through the STAR Awards.

Commenting on the project, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, said: “I’m delighted to award Age Friendly Roscrea for the outstanding work they are doing. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they are continuing to provide essential supports and services to those adult learners most in need.”

“The work they do is benefitting the individual learner, their families and their local communities. The STAR Awards is an opportunity for them to be recognised for their positive impact on society.”

Colm O’Regan, author, broadcaster and comedian will MC as special online celebratory event on Thursday, March 4 to acknowledge the outstanding contribution that all of the shortlisted STAR Award projects have made to the adult and community education sector.

The STAR Awards are proudly sponsored by the Open University in Ireland and the Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCNNI), the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), Concern Worldwide, Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) and the European Social Fund (ESF). Sponsors will be offering special prizes to all 2021 STAR Award winners.

The organisation’s Adult Learners’ Festival is running throughout this week, with a range of online events and activities happening nationwide. Further information is available at www.aontas.com/community/ adult-learners-festival/.