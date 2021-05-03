Smith leads deputation to meet Tánaiste on future of Dean Maxwell nursing home

A crucial meeting for the future of the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home and the provision of long stay beds will be held on May 26 with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and members of the Oireachtas.

The deputation, which will be led by Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Michael Smith who will be accompanied by Chief Executive Joe McGrath and officials from the local authority.

The Council will use this opportunity to impress upon Minister Leo Varadkar the importance of investing in this Community Nursing Home and to seek its inclusion in the revised National Development Plan.

A written proposal was submitted to the Department of Public Expenditure by Cllr Smith, in support of an innovative partnership approach. This will include all the stakeholders adjoining the site which will offer new opportunities to regenerate and redevelop this facility.

Cllr Smith stated “We are naturally delighted to get an opportunity to meet with the Tánaiste and discuss future plans for the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home.

We are all aware of the time constraints and the HIQA requirements that need to be met. We now have on the table a workable solution with the agreement of the Parish Council, Tipperary County Council, and the HSE working on a collaborative approach.

The provision of a new multi-disciplinary facility in the heart of the town can be realised with the delivery of funding.

This is a unique opportunity to meet and enhance the needs and demands of our local community.

These services which will be provided will include daycare facilities, mental health services and advice on healthy living, home support services, and end of life services.

Never before do I recall this local authority getting a chance to meet with a Senior Government Minister and Tánaiste.

We will have to seize this moment," added Cllr Smith.

It is expected that there will be discussions around Economic Development and Social Enterprise with the Tánaiste, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

This will be of paramount importance as restrictions begin to lift and businesses need assistance from government. The Council is preparing a presentation to be delivered at the meeting in relation to the impact of the pandemic on local businesses.