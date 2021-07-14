Roscrea library: our annual Summer Stars Reading Challenge is taking place again this year

Roscrea Library

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Roscrea Library is delighted to be back to almost normal service since May, following our closures due to Covid 19.

We have lots of new titles available in the branch, so why not pay us a visit to pick up a good read. Most of our usual services, like browsing, requests and remote printing and photocopying are available.

At the moment, due to government guidelines, our PC and study/reading spaces are not available.
Summer Stars: Our annual Summer Stars Reading Challenge is taking place again this year.

This challenge encourages children to read during the summer and at the end of the summer, all participants will receive a Certificate and Medal.

Once children register in the library, they will receive a Summer Stars pack, with a bag, pencil, book mark and record card to keep track of the books they read during the summer. The challenge is open to all and, is FREE OF CHARGE.

For further information on our services and opening hours, call us on 0505 22032, email us at roscrealibrary@tipperaryco co.ie or visit our website at www.tipperarylibraries.ie

