Answers needed for Shannondoc service in Roscrea says Tipperary Cllr Shane Lee

“The people of Roscrea deserve to know exactly what the plans for ShannonDoc services are in the town,” says Cllr. Shane Lee.



The Independent Councillor was responding to a recent statement from the GP and GMS Services Unit at the Department of Health that stated ‘the level of service provision for patients remains the same as was provided pre Covid-19, however the model of service delivery is different”.



“It is the model of service delivery that is the primary cause for concern in Roscrea’ says Cllr. Lee. ‘It is not working for many people and the lack of access to Out of Hours GP services in the town is causing increasing stress and worry to people’



“The ShannonDoc service is continuing to operate under the terms introduced as a result of the pandemic’ he says, adding that their most recent update states ‘If deemed clinically appropriate by the triage nurse the patient will be referred for a Doctors’ consultation. Depending on the clinical circumstances, the patient will be given either a face to face appointment in one of the treatment centres, including Thurles or Roscrea, a virtual consultation (over the phone or video) or the doctor will see the patient in their own home’



“There is no mention of when or if a full Out of Hours GP Service will resume in Roscrea. There is no mention of reopening the service at Cre House or assurances that an Out of Hours Service will ever be restored to the town. It’s as if that can is being kicked down the road and no decision on the future is being made known’

Ind Councillor Shane Lee

“There are many people in Roscrea that do not have easy access to transport. Equally there are people who are not able to have a virtual consultation for a variety of reasons. Illness and injury can strike anyone at any time with the elderly and children being a major concern. Sporting injuries happen every week and require immediate assessment and treatment.



“In a town the size of Roscrea the availability of a GP is vitally important at all times, not all situations can be handled over the phone and, likewise, not all situations require people to call an ambulance. There has to be a middle ground and that middle ground is GP access. People are entitled to have physical access to a GP if they need to see one,” Cllr Lee told The Tipperary Star this week.