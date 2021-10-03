Coláiste Phobal Roscrea - annual admission notice for 2022/2023

All applications to the first year group in Coláiste Phobal will only be accepted after October 1 and the closing date for receipt of applications is November 1.

Applications received after this date will be considered and processed as late applications in accordance with the school’s admission policy. A copy of Coláiste Phobal Roscrea’s admission policy is available at: www.cpr.ie

Golf

Our first school golf competition of the 2021\22 school year was held in Roscrea Golf Club on Thursday September 23 in some fabulous sunshine.

The format was a 15 Hole Stableford, GOY 1. Well done to all participants and thank you to Roscrea Golf Club for allowing us use the course.

The Senior Section Winner was Kevin McCormack with 40 Points. The Junior Section Winner was Brody Lee with 28 points. Well done to everyone that took part and thanks to Ms Egan for organising the day.

Tractor Run

Well done to TY Student Ciara Maher who led out the Dunkerrin Tractor run on Sunday September 26 in aid of Pieta house and Church of Ireland Dunkerrin with her Tractor Case MXU100. She was given this honour as the Captain of the Offaly under 16 Camogie.

Autism awareness

This year is the start of year two of our Autism Friendly Schools programme. We recently received our certificate for our involvement in year 1 from AsIAms autism friendly schools project 2020-21. We look forward to working with students, staff and parents this year to further promote inclusion in our school.

LCA Trip

Our LCA classes Glenafeely and Ashford enjoyed a day away in Ballyhass Activity centre on Thursday 23rd September. This was a great bonding experience for them all. Thanks to Ms Mulrooney, Mr Boyle and Ms McMahon for accompanying them.

Coláiste Games

For the month of October we are running a school-wide series of competitions aimed at giving our students a chance to showcase their many talents and to participate in different activities. Every student is allocated to a team according to their tutor group.

Every competition allows the students the chance to earn points for their team to win a prize at the end of the games. Every week different events will be run which they can decide to take part in.

The list of events, how to enter and the leaderboard, will be on display in the first and second-year social area. Teachers also can award points to individuals as they see fit. BEST OF LUCK EVERYONE!

U12 Camogie Champions

Well done to first year students Lauren Lynch, Jasmine Wynne Doran, Molly O Gorman, Saoirse Flannery, Amy Ryan, Tierna Conlon and Millie Reynolds who were on the Roscrea under 12 Camogie panel that won the Tipperary County Cup Final. This is a great achievement and well done also to their coach Caoimhe Flannery 6th year.

Opening Service

Our Opening service took place online on Friday October 1. Thanks to Fr Lorcan Kenny and the Religion Department and all our students that were involved.

It was all pre-recorded adhering strictly to covid guidelines. We especially thank the musicians and singers that prepared for the service along with Ms Gothard, Ms Larkin, Ms Mullan and Mr Maher. The service was very meaningful and a lovely time of reflection for everyone as we journey together for the year ahead.