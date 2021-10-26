Moneygall cottage for sale in Youbid.ie, near Roscrea

A charming, two-bedroom period lodge only a minute’s drive from the M7 motorway interchange at Moneygall, near Roscrea, will go to auction later this month.



Busherstown Lodge is in need of some renovation but has considerable potential to be a very fine home.



The 96 sq mts house will go to auction with Youbid.ie on October 27 next with an advised minimum value of €80,000.



The property is very well located, around 2km from the centre of Moneygall village and all its amenities. Via the M7, Busherstown Lodge is only 45 minutes to Limerick city, 10 minutes to Roscrea, 20 minutes to Nenagh and half an hour to either Portlaoise or Thurles.

The accommodation includes a kitchen/dining room, living room, two bedrooms, en suite and attic room. This property benefits from timber, double-glazed windows, septic tank and a pitched slate roof.Outside, there is a storage shed, rear vehicle access off the adjoining lane and a driveway to the front.



The October 27 auction will feature apartments, a variety of residential house types and agricultural land from eight different counties. The properties for the auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for info.