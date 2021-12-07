Search

07 Dec 2021

‘Taste of Christmas’ in Roscrea is a huge success

Thanks to the Office of Public Works, Tipperary County Council and a host of volunteers and friend for all their hard work

‘Taste of Christmas’ in Roscrea is a huge success

A very successful Taste of Christmas was held in the Black Mills, Roscrea, above

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A very successful Taste of Christmas splendidly displayed in the Black Mills comes to a close in Roscrea.


Inside this historic monument, the colour, décor, aroma and lighting attracted both exhibitors and public in large numbers.


Outside December sunshine lit up the scene for the two days while Santa, whose freedom was curtailed by Covid 19 still managed to put a smile on so many children’s faces.
Cakes, pastries, homemade brown bread as well as all kinds of arts and crafts and Christmas presents flew off the stalls.


The visitors opened their purses as items sold.
The public’s response to Mason’s Journey appeal was magnificent.
Cllr Michael O’Meara local trader and Chairman of Nenagh District Council while selling his last batch of organic honey described the scene.

“Two great days, we even had a cure for arthritis.
“It was truly amazing to see so many musicians both young and old give so much enjoyment over the full festive period” said Cllr O’Meara.
“For my part as Chairman of the Festival Committee it has been an absolute pleasure to be involved in this successful venture.


Thanks to the Office of Public Works, Tipperary County Council and a host of volunteers and friend for all their hard work.


“There were many favourable comments from the visitors who are very happy with the arrangements for strict adherence to the rules in this Covid 19 era.
“The general feeling was that the Black Mills Taste of Christmas gave the people a lift in these difficult times” said Cllr Michael Smith.


Commenting on the Taste of Christmas, Seamus Browne President of the Roscrea Chamber of Commerce said that “the big turnout for the Taste of Christmas in the Black mills not only brought good business for the exhibitors but was also important to the shops in general.
“Well done to everyone who made this such a huge success for the town”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media