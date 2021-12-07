‘Taste of Christmas’ in Roscrea is a huge success

A very successful Taste of Christmas splendidly displayed in the Black Mills comes to a close in Roscrea.



Inside this historic monument, the colour, décor, aroma and lighting attracted both exhibitors and public in large numbers.



Outside December sunshine lit up the scene for the two days while Santa, whose freedom was curtailed by Covid 19 still managed to put a smile on so many children’s faces.

Cakes, pastries, homemade brown bread as well as all kinds of arts and crafts and Christmas presents flew off the stalls.



The visitors opened their purses as items sold.

The public’s response to Mason’s Journey appeal was magnificent.

Cllr Michael O’Meara local trader and Chairman of Nenagh District Council while selling his last batch of organic honey described the scene.

“Two great days, we even had a cure for arthritis.

“It was truly amazing to see so many musicians both young and old give so much enjoyment over the full festive period” said Cllr O’Meara.

“For my part as Chairman of the Festival Committee it has been an absolute pleasure to be involved in this successful venture.



Thanks to the Office of Public Works, Tipperary County Council and a host of volunteers and friend for all their hard work.



“There were many favourable comments from the visitors who are very happy with the arrangements for strict adherence to the rules in this Covid 19 era.

“The general feeling was that the Black Mills Taste of Christmas gave the people a lift in these difficult times” said Cllr Michael Smith.



Commenting on the Taste of Christmas, Seamus Browne President of the Roscrea Chamber of Commerce said that “the big turnout for the Taste of Christmas in the Black mills not only brought good business for the exhibitors but was also important to the shops in general.

“Well done to everyone who made this such a huge success for the town”.