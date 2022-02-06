U15 Coláiste Phobal Girls Soccer team welcomes Portlaoise College to Moneygall FC

On Wednesday, February 2, our girls welcomed Portlaoise College to Moneygall FC for our second league game. It had been a long time since this team have had a game, so they were all chomping at the bit to get out on the field and get stuck in.

Our girls hit the ground running with two quick-fire goals in the opening stages. Ella and Amber controlled the game from the middle of the park and Lily Ann and Mya provided the speed on the wings. The quality shown in the opening stages set the tone for the game.

In what was a relatively comfortable afternoon for Ella in goals, thanks in no small part to our defence, Sheoladh, Róisín, Alicia and Kayla who were alert when danger threatened and showed real composure on the ball. In attack Leah led the line with support from Amy just behind her.

As the game developed, our dominance allowed us to get all our subs onto the field and experiment with different formations, positions and tactics that will stand to us in future games.

Alysha, Emily, Keira, Yana and Kayla all came on and played vital roles in this win and really put their names in contention for starting positions going forward. It was great to see 7 different girls hit the back of the net including a couple of hat-tricks to help matters.

Special mention to the 9 first year girls in the squad. They are playing against older and more advanced girls at this level but are not fazed by the challenge.

No doubt there will be tougher tests ahead for this group of girls, but we will continue to train and be ready for all future challenges. There are several games scheduled in the coming weeks for this team so they will be kept busy. CPR Abú.

Coláiste Students who have signed for Treaty United

Well done to Ellie Feehan and Nicole Brooks 6th year, Kelsey Wing and Jessica Kelly 5th year, Leah Ryan and Abi Vozza TY and Ceola Bergin 3rd year who have all signed for Treaty United in Soccer. Ceola and Abi will be playing under 17 while everyone else will be playing under 19. This is a fantastic achievement for all the girls and we wish them well going forward.