Roscrea Trail Blazers hillwalking club news and events

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On Thursday night last week we had a very poorly attended walk around The Roscrea Sli Na Slainte. A fantastic night for walking.
Well done to everyone that made the effort. This Thursday, April 14, we are back keeping it local with a 6 km walk around The Killavilla/Summerhill Loop. A moderate walk and well suited for all levels. Grade: Easy/moderate, Time: 1.45 Hours, Distance: 6 km.
Meeting at Killavilla National School at 7pm. The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday 24th April from Mary Lynch’s Pub Heathstown Bridge to Walshe’s Bridge, a distance of 23km, details through WhatsApp.
Thanks to everyone that donated to our Climb with Charlie, Sunrise hike on Galty Mor last Saturday morning, a fantastic achievement for everyone involved. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group “Roscrea Trail Blazers”. You will be made very welcome.
The Coláiste Mhuire u14 Rugby squad travelled to Limerick to take part in The Emerging Schools Rugby Blitz
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.