First sports awards of the year in Tipperary go to ladies football, rugby and hurling

The January and February Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards were presented at a special function on last Friday night, March 6. From a total of 24 nominations for the two months, the selection committee was busy choosing this year’s first winners to go forward to the annual overall award, which will be decided after the December winner is announced later this year.

The winner of the January award was Fethard Patrician Presentation Ladies Football Team, who had a tremendous season winning the Munster C title following a great victory against Colaiste Treasa, Kenturk, played at Ballygiblin GAA grounds, North Cork.

The Fethard girls produced an excellent second half display against the wind to win the Munster Final by 2-12 to 2-5. The girls got vital goals at important times and showed great heart and work rate to overcome a very physical Kanturk team.

The February award was shared by joint winners:

Anthony Wall accepts the joint February award on behalf of his daughter Dorothy Wall.

Ladies rugby star, Dorothy Wall, who received three full senior Irish rugby caps playing against Scotland, Wales and England, and...

Fethard hurling stars, Ciaran Moroney and Michael Quinlan, joint February award winners

Two young Fethard hurling stars, Ciaran Moroney and Michael Quinlan, who helped Cashel Community College to win the Munster B Colleges title.

The awards on the night were presented by M.J. Croke, representing sponsor Cashel Motors. Nominations for the March award are now being taken at Butler’s Bar.