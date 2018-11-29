Thurles CBS are Hennessy Cup champions

CBS Thurles U15 hurlers added the Tipperary B Championship to the A Championship they won the week earlier thanks to a 2-10 to 1-11 victory over High School Clonmel in the final of the Hennessy Cup on Thursday, November 22.

Thurles led by 1-4 to 5 points at half-time but Clonmel fought back in the second half and managed to take the lead. Thurles showed great character to finish the game strongly.

Cormac Quirke got his second goal of the game with four minutes remaining and Darragh Fitzpatrick scored two points in injury-time to secure a hard fought win. Well done to the captain, Philip O’Connell and the entire panel.

Midlands Champions

Our U19 basketball squad were crowned Midlands Champions last Tuesday following their victory over Confey College in the regional league final which was played in Portlaoise. There was very little between the sides after the first quarter but they built up an eleven point lead by half-time. Confey remained a threat right to the end but Thurles held their lead to maintain their unbeaten record (7 out of 7) so far this season. Well done to the entire panel and the best of luck in the All-Ireland Play-Offs in the new year.

Squad: Sean Mockler, Arthur Geronimo (captain), Liam Kenny, Blaine Carroll, Conor Whitehead, Michael Byrne, Connor Costello, Stephen O'Shaughnessy, Maurice Walsh, Eanna Burke, Jose Flores, David Sherman, Keelan Graham, Sean Madden, Kieren Carew, Eoghan Cleary, Jack Cahill, Ryan Davern

Cross Country Athletics news

Four teams from the CBS Thurles competed in the Tipperary Schools Cross Country Championships which were held at Thurles Crokes last Tuesday.

Our minor team finished in second place with Jimmy Ryan finishing in fourth place in the individual category. The junior team won gold, with Mark Davidson and Darragh Minogue taking first and second places respectively.

There was gold also for the intermediate team for which Emmet Fogarty and Jack O’Mara were the first two home. The senior team, led home by Dylan McLoughlin, took the silver medal.

The school won the overall prize for the best boys’ school and all the athletes now look forward to competing in the East Munster Championships after Christmas.