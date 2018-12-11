New principal Kieran Healy appointed at Presentation Primary School Thurles

The pupils of Presentation Primary School Thurles gathered together to remember the great work of Nano Nagle, founder of the Presentation Order on November 21.

Sr. Mary Paul spoke to the children about Nano Nagle and recalled how she established Presentation Schools.

This was also a first Presentation Day for the school’s new principal Mr. Kieran Healy.

Kieran, a native of Kerry, was recently appointed to this position having spent twelve very successful years as principal of St. Colmcille’s PS, Templemore.

He now looks forward to working with the staff, Board of Management, parents and pupils of Presentation Primary School to develop and enhance the school, ensuring the best education possible for its pupils.

Kieran arrived at a busy time for the boys and girls as they prepare for their Christmas Concerts on Wednesday December 12 and Thursday 13 at 7pm.