BASKETBALL
Presentation Thurles crowned Midlands and South East Regional Final Basketball winners 2018
Sophie Dooley, Anna Dunne, Amy McGovern, Marie Creedon, Jennifer O'Mara and Kaitlyn Callanan. Front Row: Aoife O'Regan, Kate Anna Moloney Ryan, Tasha Tully, Laura Daly, Kate Cavanagh, Rachel Cleary
Portlaoise was the setting for a very competitive regional final between Presentation Thurles and Tullamore College on Tuesday, December 4 last.
In the opening quarter Presentation Thurles stormed into the game and dominated the opening exchanges. The tireless work in defence by Tasha Tully and Laura Daly set the pace and created a lot of fast break opportunities, with the Presentation scoring 29 points.
There was more to come from the Presentation girls with Marie Creedon dominating inside, Amy McGovern cleaning up on the boards and Anna Dunne, Laura Daly and Tasha Tully providing the scores from long range.
READ MORE: Abbey CBS and St. Anne's team up for mesmerising performance of Guys and Dolls
READ MORE: A tribute to Tipperary native Br Mick O'Donnchu, former Principal of Thurles CBS, who died recently
Tullamore came back into the game with a string of 3-pointers which were rapidly answered and Presentation ran out winners on a score line of 73-36.
Well done to the Pres girls who have the All- Ireland playoffs next on the agenda in mid-January.
Team: Marie Creedon, Amy McGovern, Anna Dunne, Laura Daly, Jennifier O Meara, Tasha Tully, Sophie Dooley, Kate Cavanagh, Kate Anna Ryan, Rachel Cleary, Aoife O Regan, Kaitlyn Callanan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on