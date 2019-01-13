Tipperary schools urged to get creative as Junk Kouture deadline approaches

Registration has officially opened for students planning to take part in this year’s Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture fashion competition.

Budding designers in Tipperary have until January 21, 2019 to enter this year’s cutting-edge couture competition.

Speaking at the launch new judge Doireann Garrihy said she was particularly excited to see what innovative designs the classes of 2019 have to offer.

“I have always been in awe of the talent, passion and creativity shown by the students through the years. I can't wait to see this year’s entries. The countdown is on now so make sure you register on time!”

Now in its ninth year, thousands of secondary school students enter the competition each year from the five regions; North, South, East, West and Dublin.

The regional finals will take place in these areas during the first week in March. Last year saw a record number of applicants with over 1,500 designs entered which were whittled down to just 80 finalists.

The grand final of Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2019 will take place on May 2 in the 3Arena. Who will be crowned the winner for 2019?

Important dates:

Student Registration opens: January 7, 2019

Student Registration closes: January 21, 2019