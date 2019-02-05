Presentation Thurles girls excel at equestrian competition

On January 27, two Equestrian teams from the Presentation Thurles competed in the Interschools Showjumping Competition held at Ryans Equestrian Centre, Thurles.

One novice team and one open team competed in the competition. The open team of Harriett Penfold, Aoibheann Duggan, Aine Duggan and Ciara O'Sullivan finished in second place.

The team had three clear rounds and then Harriett and Aoibheann went forward to take part in the jump off. They narrowly missed out on first place by three seconds.

The novice team consisted of three first year students Katie Healy, Sophie Maher and Rachel Ralph; and Debbie Mangold a transition year student from Switzerland.

Debbie was delighted to take part and win her first Rosette in Ireland.