Biggest ever crowd attends 16th annual Games Fleadh in LIT Thurles Campus

Visitor numbers and game quality were at an all time high at the 16th All Ireland Games Fleadh, held in LIT, Thurles Campus on Thursday, March 6.

More than 400 software developers and game enthusiasts attended the day long event that showcased the best of the third level game development community, who competed to win the two over all prizes and 20 category prizes.

Pictured enjoying the 16th Irish Games Fleadh at LIT Thurles were, Games Fleadh Mascot with Keelan Graham, CBS Thurles the Games Fleadh 2019 Tipp Soc Game Champion. PICTURE: Alan Place

In a year when the judges commented on the huge increase in the standard and quality of the games entered, a team of four from TU Dublin were declared winners of the “Best Game built using a Game Engine”; while the team of six from Carlow IT won the equally prestigious “Best Game built using Software Libraries” competition.

A four person team from LIT were awarded “Best in Team Performance”, while LIT student Luke O’Brien was awarded “Best in use of Physics”.

Pictured at the 16th Irish Games Fleadh at LIT Thurles were Best Team Performance winners, Shadow Operative, Ciaran Bent, Owen O'Dea and Rory Ryan with mentor Liam Noonan and Prof. Vincent Cunnane , President LIT.

Games Fleadh 2019 Organiser and Game Design & Development Degree Lecturer at LIT Dr Liam Noonan said, “Games Fleadh has been growing year on year and is now so much more than a competition that demonstrates the talent and ability of third level student game developers from all over Ireland.

“With the ongoing support of international companies such as Microsoft, EA and First Data, Games Fleadh offers students the unique opportunity to demonstrate their games to industry veterans and gain valuable feedback on their creations. The talks and demonstration also provide a rare insight into the 138 billion dollar gaming industry.”

Dr Janice O’Connell Head of Dept of Information Technology at LIT said “The Games Fleadh is a fantastic event which brings together multiple dimensions of IT. It highlights the wonderful career opportunities in IT and brings together industry, academia, current students, future students and the creativity and imagination of Games. The IT programmes we offer in LIT are state of art, industry led and provide a foundation for students for launching their career in future tech.”

Garry Ryan, LIT, Mohammed Murtaza, LIT, Prof. Vincent Cunnane, President LIT with Tadhg Brophy, St. Josephs College, Borrisoleigh Co. Tipperary playing LIT's Beyond Naos at Games Fleadh 2019. PICTURE: Alan Place