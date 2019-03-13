Get a taste of teaching at the upcoming MIC Thurles Student Teacher experience day

The Mary Immaculate College (MIC) Thurles Student Teacher Experience Day, set to take place on Saturday, April 6 from 10.30am to 3pm, is an event not to be missed by aspiring post-primary teachers. The event is aimed at school students, mature students, and those seeking to progress to higher education through further education entry routes.

According to Dr. Finn Ó Murchú, Head of the School of Post-Primary Education at MIC Thurles: “MIC Thurles offers candidates the opportunity to study subjects they have a passion for namely Gaeilge, Business, Accounting, Religion and now Mathematics, while also learning to teach these subjects from their first to last day of their four years on campus. We pride ourselves on the quality of learning and the quality of care we offer and the best way to experience such quality is to come and visit us on April 6. It will also be a great opportunity for relevant applicants to learn about our new Programme for Access to Higher Education (PATH) that opens up opportunities for students coming from further education settings with QQI level 5 or 6 qualification. The launch of these new Further Education Entry Routes cements MIC’s commitment to quality teaching and learning opportunities for all.”

On the day those who come along will be able to experience taster lectures in the various subject areas, meet with current students and staff as well as avail of a tour of the campus. Information will also be available regarding MIC’s undergraduate entrance scholarships, worth €2,000 each. These and other scholarships are on offer to first year students undertaking study at MIC Campus, Thurles. In addition, attendees can find out about the range of accommodation options, student academic and well-being supports, and the linkages to MIC Campus, Limerick.

Current first year students who attended last year’s Student Teacher Experience Day point out it was the deciding factor in their decision to put MIC Thurles on their CAO application. First year business and Gaeilge student Anna Mennis recalls that attending the event gave her a great first-hand sense of the College, its staff and facilities. She says “Before the day I wasn’t sure of my plans but by the end of the Student Teacher Experience Day I knew I wanted to come to MIC Thurles.” While Daniel Downes, also a business and Gaeilge student, says it was the positive atmosphere in MIC Thurles and the way students and lectures, and indeed all staff, interacted with each other that cemented his decision to study at the College.

Dr Ó Murchú adds; “We understand that decisions on coming to college, or choosing a college, are often not easily made. While it is an exciting time for prospective students we appreciate such decisions are often accompanied by a range of emotions and questions. Our dedicated and enthusiastic staff and students will be only too happy to answer all your queries. We look forward to meeting you on the day and helping you make the right decision for you. Our promise is to support you to be the teacher you want to be while also challenging you to be the teacher you may need to be.”

MIC Campus, Thurles’ degrees are concurrent teacher education programmes and are structured so that the education component is included in each year and the graduate is qualified to teach to honours Leaving Certificate level after completion of their degree. These programmes are accredited and recognised by The Teaching Council and there is no requirement to complete a postgraduate Masters in Education. This not only means graduates are qualified in four years, as opposed to six, but there is also the attendant cost savings. Considerable cost benefits are also enjoyed by those who choose to study in Thurles in terms of relative living costs. As a member of the MIC family successful graduates in turn may wish to progress to postgraduate studies on either our Limerick or Thurles campuses.

Registration is essential and can be done by emailing Paula Hourigan, Senior Academic Administrator at MIC Thurles at E: paula.hourigan@mic.ul.ie or T: 0504 20535. Please outline the programme(s) you are interested in along with the name of your school and a contact telephone number. Mature applicants and those progressing from Further Education routes are also very welcome.

Further details at www.micopenday.ie or www.mic.ie/Thurles