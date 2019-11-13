Presentation Ballingarry footballers dressed to impress in new GAA gear

There was great celebration in Presentation Ballingarry recently when the schools ladies football teams were officially presented with a new set of jerseys.

The new sports gear was kindly sponsored by Mr. Pat Morrissey, Fethard Electrical, who was on hand to officially present the jerseys to the senior and junior ladies football team at the school.

Fifth year student Dearbhla Morrissey designed the jerseys and she and her sister Raghnait, together with their team mates, will be proud to represent the school on the sport’s field wearing their new jerseys.

Ladies football team coach Ms Bourke thanked Mr. Morrissey and announced this year’s captain Emma Cody (6th year).

Ballingarry principal Ms Cahill also expressed her thanks to Mr. Morrissey, not only for the jerseys but also for his unfailing support of the teams.

Open night

Presentation Ballingarry will host their open night on November 21, 2019. All current fifth and sixth class primary school children are welcome to attend.