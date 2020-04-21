Tipperary school launches fundraising appeal to produce PPE gear for front line workers

A Tipperary secondary school has launched an urgent fundraising appeal to raise money to buy materials to make personal protective equipment for front line workers battling the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff from St. Ailbe’s Secondary School in Tipperary town have spent the last two weeks constructing face shields and PPE gear in the school to donate to front line workers.

Construction teacher Eoin Kennedy came up with the ingenious idea of using the schools 3D printer to produce custom made headbands which hold acrylic sheets. While the headbands can be reused, the clear sheets must be replaced with each use.

Initial materials for the protective visors were provided by the school however due to high demand for the PPE gear, the school have now set a fundraising target of €2,000 to purchase more materials.

To date nearly 1,600 visors have been manufactured and distributed from St. Ailbe's to hospitals, nursing homes, public health services, GP surgeries, pharmacies and other front line workers.

To donate to this campaign click here.