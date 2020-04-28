Over 3,000 PPE visors produced at Roscrea secondary school

Staff at Coláiste Phobal Secondary School in Roscrea have been working tirelessly to produce personal protective gear for frontline workers throughout the country and to date have created over 3,000 face shields in the school.

More than 2,800 of these PPE visors have now been distributed to numerous hospitals, nursing homes, services and individuals all over the midlands.

The project was the brainchild of Dympna and Diarmuid Haugh, a technology teacher in the school.

The public have also been very generously donating to an online fundraising page which has allowed for the sourcing of the much needed raw materials to construct these face shields.

The school is now calling on any members of the public who know of any front line workers who could use the visors/ face shields to contact the school via Facebook page www.facebook.com/Coláiste-Phobal-Ros-Cré the schools website www.cpr.ie or by emailing: ColaistePhobal@tipperaryetb.ie.