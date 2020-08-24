Final countdown for entries to BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021

As students prepare to return to school over the coming week, BT Ireland is calling on them to channel their creativity by entering the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021 (BTYSTE), before the deadline of midnight Tuesday, September 22.

For the first time in its 57 year history, the Exhibition will be going virtual in 2021 and will be broadcast across the world from January 6-8, 2021.

Renowned for launching the successful careers of some of Ireland’s most innovative change-makers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs, the BTYSTE is the perfect start for anyone with big ambitions to make a difference in the world. And in a changed society, where innovation in science and technology is more important than ever before, it’s time for students to go beyond limits by putting forward new solutions to world problems.

Speaking ahead of the deadline for entries Professor Pat Guiry, Director of the Centre for Synthesis and Chemical Biology, UCD; and Head Judge of the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical category at BTYSTE said, “Taking part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition offers students the chance to express their creativity and innovation. It encourages the development of ideas, thorough research, and critical thinking – all vital skills that they will need at third level and beyond.

The Exhibition is more than a competition; the projects being developed are providing real solutions to real problems in society and I have watched with pride over the years as many of our alumni have made significant advancements in their fields of work. There are so many talented minds in schools across the country and we, as parents, educators and STEM professionals have a responsibility to nurture and encourage our young students to help them thrive and achieve their potential.”

In January 2021, on the new virtual platform, qualifying BTYSTE students will exhibit their projects online and will be judged across digital platforms. The public will be able to enjoy the excitement of the BTYSTE from the comfort of their home or school in Ireland or from across the globe, and audiences can expect an exciting line-up of international special acts, in addition to the Primary Science Fair, and of course the talented exhibiting students themselves.

Online entry is now open, with the added bonus that it will be free to enter for students this year as project entry fees have been waived. Entries can now be submitted online at www.btyoungscientist.com and students are encouraged to get their one page project idea submitted before midnight on Tuesday, September 22.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, said: “More than ever before, we need bright, creative minds to use science and technology to solve the problems of the world whether it’s climate action, the Covid-19 pandemic or a local or national issue. Even by simply entering you are engaging in the crucial skills of collaboration, research, critical thinking and investigation- skills that will stand to you for a lifetime. We’re calling on students and teachers alike to be part of an historic year for STEM innovation and who knows, maybe your brilliant idea could change our world for the better.”

The overall prize is one of over 200, and comes with a prize fund of €7,500 and the prestigious title of BT Young Scientist and Technologist(s) of the Year 2021. The winner(s) will also go on to represent Ireland in the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in September 2021, a competition which Ireland has won 15 times, most recently in 2019.

To enter, an individual or group must submit a simple, online one-page proposal outlining their project idea. Entries can be made in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science and chemical, physical and mathematical science.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) will be broadcast online from Wednesday 6 to Friday 8 January, 2021. The Primary Science Fair will also return to the BTYSTE in a virtual format on the same dates. Open to primary-level students from 3rd -6th class, the Primary Science Fair (PSF) has become an integral part of the overall BTYSTE festival of science and technology for over 20 years. Details on how to get involved in the Primary Science Fair can be found here: https://btyoungscientist.com/the-primary-science-fair-at-btyste/primary-science-info-exhibiting-schools/.