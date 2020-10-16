Pres Thurles student scoops SciFest award

Congratulations to Presentation Thurles fifth year student, Edel Daly, who won two trophies at the SciFest@College 2020 Online competition for her project on “Developing a hand moulding system to create an individualised sports grip with a performance analysis software to measure the effect of a grip on a player”.

Edel won the SFI (Science Foundation Ireland) Best Project Award and she also won the Newstalk Best Communicator Award.

Well done to her teacher Ms S. Moloney.

Edel will enter her project into this year’s National SciFest final in November and also this year’s BTYSTE competition.