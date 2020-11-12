Presentation Thurles student reaches National SciFest Final

Presentation Thurles student Edel Daly has reached the National SciFest Competition Final for her project on ‘Sports Performance Grip’.

Edel has developed a sports grip that specifically moulds to the player’s hand. Her project was evaluated by the judges this week via a Zoom interview.

Her project will be available for virtual public viewing from November 16 to 27. Members of the public can register on the SciFest Eventbrite page and vote for Edel’s project. Further details will be available closer to the date on our school website and our social media platforms. We wish Edel and her teacher, Ms Moloney, all the best!

Irish Debating

This year three of our students (Kathleen Doyle, Mary Ellen Moloney and Edel Daly) have entered the ‘Comórtas Óráide an Phiarsaigh’ debating competition, which is an event organised by Gael Linn. The competition will run a little differently this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead of travelling to a venue and engaging in a traditional debate, the girls will be required to record a four minute video of themselves speaking about a specific topic. Every Monday after school, the girls meet to research their topics and practise their debating skills in preparation for the competition. Many thanks to their mentor, Mr Hallissey for his support.

Junior Debating Club

Presentation Thurles first year Debating Club meets every Monday after school to discuss and argue various important topics, some of which include: animal cruelty, civil rights, education, technology and politics.

The girls learn how to research, write, and present their opinions on various topics, in order to build their confidence as public speakers and to be more informed on the world around them. Although they are only just after taking the first steps into debating, all of the girls have shown plenty of potential.

Club members are: Orla Whitehead, Sarah Broderick, Cara Delaney, Aisling Kirwin, Sarah Dempsey, Emily Gleeson-Kelly, Ella Henley, Aoife Marshall and Amelia Tracey.



