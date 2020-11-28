‘The Days of Our Lives’, an inspiring new book by St. Anne’s students

Students in St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town have released a book as part of their Transition Year Enterprise project. The book is printed by Fitzpatrick’s printers and will hit shelves before Christmas.

"Our book, titled ‘The Days of Our Lives’ is a compilation of vivid recollections from over 40 famous Irish sports people, men and women, from a variety of sports. In this unique collection, these sporting heroes share the most memorable, inspirational, defining moments of their sporting careers. Contributors include Conor Sweeney, Nicki English, Kelly Harrington, John ‘The Bull’ Hayes, Ken Doherty, Rob Heffernan, John Kiely, Sanita Puspure, Orla O’Dwyer, Aishling Moloney and many more besides. We have asked them to describe their chosen memory in detail and include a picture to accompany their account for the enjoyment of readers," said the budding editors.

"The production of these books comes at a cost. We understand that the recent coronavirus pandemic has disrupted businesses, and we did not wish to place any excess financial pressure upon any business. Therefore, we are overwhelmed by the generous contributions made by local businesses in our community to our endeavours.," they added.

"On Thursday, November 26, retired Irish international and Munster star Alan Quinlan visited our school to speak on the valuable lessons he learned throughout his career. He kindly agreed to write an account of his favourite sporting experience for our book. He also agreed to help us in the promotion of our book. We are very grateful for all his support and cooperation in our Enterprise venture."

The book, ‘The Days of Our Lives’ will be on sale in local shops and schools in the Tipperary Town area.

If you have any queries regarding the purchase of the book, please contact elliecremins17@stannesschool.ie.