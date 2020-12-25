St. Joseph’s Primary School Templemore complete mega marathon

Our Mega Marathon event is now complete! We want to thank you all sincerely for your unbelievable financial support and good wishes over the last few weeks. To all who donated online, through sponsorship cards or in person we thank you. What started out as a fund raiser has become much more.

We couldn’t be prouder of all our pupils who have completed a mini marathon in a month with many senior classes completing a full marathon! They cheered & welcomed all runners/walkers back to a hero’s welcome!

Pupils ran beside staff, or cheered on from the side-lines & gave them lots of encouragement. Sincere thanks to all the staff of the school. All participated with many achieving their firsts or personal bests.

We are simply in awe of teachers Carol Hassett, Niamh Ryan & Aoife Percy. 11 weeks ago they planned a tough training regime to get themselves marathon-ready. Rain, hail or shine they continued through their training! How inspirational were they on Friday?

Along with their families we want to pay tribute to these 3 amazing ladies and thank them once again for giving us memories that will last a lifetime! The atmosphere on Friday was so special as many a tear was shed! A sincere thank you to all who helped the girls along the way.

To date we have raised €10,687.00 and thanks to the great generosity of all we can now donate funds to Jack & Jill Foundation as well as purchase equipment for our Sensory area.

This equipment will be available for all pupils when necessary. We know it will make a big difference to pupils with sensory needs in particular.

We wish all our school community a happy and safe Christmas.