Coláiste Phobal Roscrea welcomes back to all our staff and students for the new academic year

Welcome back to all our staff and students for the new academic year.

We hope that more activities will resume this year as we continue to follow covid guidelines. It is great to see all students back after a summer where restrictions were lifted to a certain extent.

A special welcome to all our 1st-year students where we have no less than 4 sets of twins starting with us!!

Achievements by students over the summer

Well done to 6th year student Ellie Feehan who transferred from Athlone town FC to Treaty United FC for soccer and we wish her well.

Well done to Niamh Pyne 3rd year who was part of the Tipperary under 14 development panel. This is a great achievement.

Well done to Orlagh Phelan 5th year who is Captain of the Offaly minor camogie panel. Congrats to them on their great win in the all-Ireland semi-final against Derry recently and best wishes in the final.

Well done to Andrea Scully who was part of the Laois minor camogie panel who unfortunately lost to Antrim last weekend.

Achievements by some former students of Coláiste

Well done to Alan Tynan who is part of the Tipperary Senior hurling panel, Ciarán Collier who is part of the Laois Senior hurling panel, Mairead Teehan and Sharon Shanahan who are part of the Offaly Senior Camogie panel, Jason and Killian Sampson who are part of the Offaly Senior hurling panel, Katie Scully who came 2nd in the senior flute slow airs and Orlaith Cleary who won the senior Flute slow airs at Fleadhfest in Sligo recently.