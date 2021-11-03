Tipperary students qualify for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2022

BT Ireland today announced details of the 550 shortlisted projects to be showcased at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this January.

Over 1,000 students will represent their schools and communities at the virtual exhibition which runs from Wednesday 12th to Friday 14th January 2022.

Entries were received from over 2,700 students, with 1,440 brilliant project ideas. The shortlisted entries span 219 schools from 29 counties. Following the success of the first ever virtual BTYSTE in January, which reached more than 77 countries around the world; this year’s finalists will once again compete on a virtual stage to both a national and international audience.

Tipperary's nominees are:

C.B.S. Thurles - Voting Patterns Social & Behavioural Sciences Group

Cashel Community School - Investigating the links between prenatal trauma, traumatic childbirth and adolescent mental health Social & Behavioural Sciences

Cistercian College Government approach to COVID 19, Spain vs Ireland, GPS - Technology in Sports Social & Behavioural Sciences, Investigating the viability of hydroelectricity in our school as a renewable source of energy

Colaiste Dun Iascaigh - The effect of COVID-19 on soccer Individual

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed - Achieving the “Impossible” and Overcoming Mental Boundaries Individual

Loreto Secondary School - Is Vaping actually better for you than smoking? How do sensory products affect children on the Autism Spectrum?

Patrician Presentation - How have our pets helped us cope during the Covid pandemic?

Presentation Secondary School - Barriers to Home Owners energy retrofitting their homes to a nZe home

St Joseph’s College New Showjumping Wings -The Sensing Case, Magnetic Motor, Actively combatting compass deviation in a marine setting

St. Anne’s Secondary School - Fermented foods and their effect on the gut, To Investigate the Factors which Affect adequate Ventilation, in Classrooms and the Efficacy of Carbon dioxide Monitors as a Support in achieving Covid-19 Infection Control, and How defined are traditional stereotypes in the designation of household chores? An Investigation to Compare the Psychological Wellbeing of Individual Sports Athletes and Team Sports Athletes. DifferentFactors Affecting Participation in Sport Across Different Ages.

The Abbey School - How the price and marketing of food affects Irish people’s diets. How does playing sport affect your mental health in your daily life

Ursuline Secondary School - How Can People Adapt to a World Where Facial Expressions may be Invisible?

This year, new and adapted technologies featured in a fifth (110) of all project entries across the four project categories – Social and Behavioural Science, Technology; Chemical, Physical and Mathematics Science; and Ecological Science. In an ever-increasing digital world, students demonstrated their curiosity and imagination for new technologies and how they can assist in our daily lives, with projects ranging from assisted living devices to apps that help us live more sustainably.

Climate change and the environment were featured in over 150 projects, indicating how our young students have their finger on the pulse of one of the most critical issues dominating our planet today. Students continue to ask questions and investigate the impact, causes and solutions to this global crisis.

Other areas with a strong focus in finalist projects this year include health, where students investigate the longer-term impact of Covid on our lives, along with the ways we look after our mental and physical health. Over 140 projects examined either Covid-19 or other health-related issues.

Visitors to the virtual exhibition will have the chance to learn about projects covering a range of topics from diversity, sports performance, agriculture and farming, road safety, to the impact of gaming on brain function. They will also be transported into the wonderful world of science and technology, with mind blowing shows, critical conversations, and an in-depth insight into the future of STEM.

Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition said, “Following an incredibly challenging 18 months for schools, teachers and wider communities, I am delighted to see the volume and the quality of entries coming through for this year’s exhibition. The ideas are excellent and the ambition is strong, a testament to the dedication and resilience of schools and students across Ireland.

“The BTYSTE is a hallmark of the school calendar year and alongside the projects, we will have an exciting line-up of events for everyone including teachers, schools, businesses and wider global and local communities to enjoy.”

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all students that entered the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022. The exhibition continues to provide a real opportunity to our young people to engage in so many diverse aspects of science and technology. I look forward to learning more about the findings and exciting creative solutions that have been uncovered in our students’ work. Supporting the exhibition as a key partner is an important part of the Department’s strategy for STEM education.

“Also, in recognition of the Department’s priority to contribute to the achievement of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) I am delighted to provide, for the first time, a special award for the best Education for Sustainable Development project at the BTYSTE exhibition. I would like to also extend my thanks to BT Ireland and all those involved in the exhibition for the huge effort that is put in each year to organise this event.”

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be delivered across a virtual platform from January 12th – 14th 2022. The finalists will be interviewed by an eminent panel of over 90 judges. This national celebration of science and technology is one of the country’s best attended events every year. For participants, the Exhibition offers a chance to win one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

For more information on this fantastic family event, visit www.btyoungscientist.com , or follow @BTYSTE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitte r, YouTube or Snapchat (username: BTYSTE).