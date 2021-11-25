BT Young Scientist at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

BT Young Scientist

By Joshua Kelly

With an increased focus on science nowadays, large companies are getting involved by creating competitions like; SciFest associated with the Science Foundation Ireland, the Angus Beef competition partnered with ABP Ireland and Kepak Group, two heavyweights in the production of the Irish meat industry.

BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition is a nationwide competition that us students hear whispers of every year of someone inventing the next wheel or the car of the future.

It began1963 when two UCD physics researchers, Rev. Dr Tom Burke and Dr Tony Scott, were introduced to science fairs while conducting research in New Mexico, America.

The first competition was held in 1965 at the Mansion House in Dublin, where John Monaghan (who founded Avigen, a US Biotech company) won. A year later, it moved to the RDS, where it has remained since.

There is always a buzz of excitement in school during the run-up to the competition, with ideas being nurtured and overthought 'till the cows come home.

With a competition having such a rich history, you might think that every idea has been thought of and that you'd have to be some sort of genius to think of something new to get through, but this is the delight of this competition, there are always ways that any person can improve their life, and usually, that's how ideas come about.

Out of the over 2000 projects that were entered into this year's exhibition, only 550 got through, and we were lucky enough that six members of our TY year group got through. During Covid-19, students have the chance to work in an online space, possibly hindering some and enhancing others.

The registration process is quite straightforward.

If your idea is good (and realistic), well-pitched with detailed and well thought out answers, you'd think you are a good chance of getting through.

However, less than 28% of projects actually get through.

The next stage is where the project is submitted to the website to go under review.

After a few months, you will learn if you got through to the competition stage and if successful, you'll be added to a Microsoft Office Team where various tasks need to be completed.

We have a list of tasks to complete; a group photo - November, 19 a 3-minute video for your virtual stand - December 23, report book, project diary and PowerPoint Presentation- January 6.

After completing all that, we need a well-represented stand with evidence of research, a finished idea/concept and a prompting style script.

Finally, a big smile for the judges, which is less visible now as it will all be officially done online, but a smile generally helps engage your audience during the presentation.

*From the School Days section of the Tipperary Star