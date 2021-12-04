Search

04 Dec 2021

Soroptimist Public Speaking at the Ursuline Secondary School Thurles

Ursuline Soroptimist Public Speakers (L-R) Emma Moran, TY, Sophia Whelan Fifth Year who placed first in the competition; Lauren Mullally winner of the Ciara Meehan Trophy for best researched speech pi

Ursuline Soroptimist Public Speakers (L-R) Emma Moran, TY, Sophia Whelan, and Lauren Mullally

Reporter:

Reporter

Congratulations to Sophia Whelan, Fifth Year, who won the first stage of the Soroptimist Public Speaking Competition last weekend. The Ursuline was well represented with three outstanding speakers.

As well as Sophia, there was Lauren Mullally, Fifth Year and Emma Moran, TY, who faced a very competitive field of twenty-eight. All three delivered well researched and entertaining speeches.

Emma and Sophia spoke on the empowerment of women while Lauren choose world peace as her topic. Sophia now goes onto the regional final and aswell her win the Ursuline scooped another award when Lauren was picked as the recipient of the Ciara Meehan trophy for the best-researched speech.

Walk-in vaccine clinics in Nenagh today and over the weekend

Collecting cans in Tipperary and turning the money into trees!

Christmas Tractor Parade in through Cahir this Saturday for South Tipperary Hospice

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media