Soroptimist Public Speaking at the Ursuline Secondary School Thurles

Ursuline Soroptimist Public Speakers (L-R) Emma Moran, TY, Sophia Whelan, and Lauren Mullally
Congratulations to Sophia Whelan, Fifth Year, who won the first stage of the Soroptimist Public Speaking Competition last weekend. The Ursuline was well represented with three outstanding speakers.
As well as Sophia, there was Lauren Mullally, Fifth Year and Emma Moran, TY, who faced a very competitive field of twenty-eight. All three delivered well researched and entertaining speeches.
Emma and Sophia spoke on the empowerment of women while Lauren choose world peace as her topic. Sophia now goes onto the regional final and aswell her win the Ursuline scooped another award when Lauren was picked as the recipient of the Ciara Meehan trophy for the best-researched speech.
