Search

15 Dec 2021

Students in Borrisoleigh raise one thousand euro for the Mid-West Simon Community

Mid-West Simon Community charity swim at St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh

Pupils from St Joseph's College Borrisoleigh in Spanish Point

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Harry Groome.
From School Days in the Tipperary Star

Last week after a long bus drive through windy country roads, we finally arrived at Spanish Point in Clare. Arriving early, we walked on the beach and played soccer for half an hour.

Then we met Jane Curtin, an extraordinarily strong person who is on a mission to raise 50,000 euros for the Midwest Simon community from the start of December until December 21. Throughout these three weeks, she has been swimming in the ice-cold sea three times a day to bring attention to this cause.

Before the swim, she spoke to us about how the Simon community raises money for homeless people and how there will be 900 families in Ireland left without a home this Christmas.

We took some pictures for her charities Instagram before our swim. As the whistle blew, we all dashed into the water. It was baltic, and the icy waves felt like they were hitting us every single second. Most of us lasted 10-15 minutes in the water. After we sprinted out of the water and got changed, we warmed up with; coffee, tea, soup, sandwiches, and treats made by our two teachers, Ms Gorey and Ms Cahill.

We then hopped on the bus and headed home delighted with the €1000 donation we made to the charity, which was the largest Jane had received so far.

Revealed: Tipperary projects to share in funding of €1 million for social enterprises

Great news

Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club notes and fixtures

Golf Notes December 13, 2021

Traffic measures in place in Clonmel for roadworks

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media