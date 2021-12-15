Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club notes and fixtures

Thank our Captains Tony & Anne.

As a special thank you to Anne & Tony, for all their hard work during their Captaincy, Jeff Leo Dundrum House sponsored a Breakfast Bap on arrival & some Festive food and drinks before a Mixed Scramble on Saturday last.

This was a special occasion all held in the open air on a fine Saturday morning to mark the end of their term of office. Jeff described it as a "Sayonara to two great Captains"

It was a most enjoyable morning for all and thanks very much to Jeff. While it was a fun competition but as usual there was an eagerness to win among all participants. The competition was a four ball scramble over nine holes. In 1st place Margaret Ryan, Pat Ryan, Liam Maher & Dave Fitzgerald in 26 shots (C/B) 2nd George Ryan, Seamus Ryan, Michael O’Brian & Rena Ryan in 26 shots C/B). 3rd Don Kennedy, Jenny Laurence, Oisin Slattery & Tony Corcoran in 26 shots. In 4th place Ailbe Maher, Gerry Maher, Niamh Chadwick & John O’Donovan in 27 shots.

Mens Golf

Our competition for the coming weeks will be a 9-hole Stableford with a €3 entry fee & re-entry as often as you wish at €3. All entries must be through the Golf Shop and cards posted in the men’s box. Once 30 scores are in the competition will be closed and a new 9-hole opened. All the money taken in will be paid out in prizes.

The winner last week was Gerry Maher (7) with 23pts, in 2nd place Tony Reade (7) with 22pts

Ladies Golf

The Winter League has concluded after an excellent run with some fine golf played. Congratulations to the “Parrots” who are the winners of winter league competition by a very tight margin of 3pts (59 to 56). The team was captained by our new Vice Captain Jacinta Coman with Michelle Crowe, Pauline Walsh, Patricia Moran, Vera Heffernan, and Judy Hayes.

Well done also to the runners up. “The Sparrows” Captain Flan McGlinchey, Libby Ryan, Gina Shanahan, Jenny Lawrence, Catherine O’Halloran, Dorothea Hannigan and Anne Blake.

Christmas Hamper results; in 1st place Joanne Collins with 47pts, 2nd Mary Hickey with 35pts. 3rd on count back Niamh Chadwick with 34pts. Lady Captain Anne thanked all the ladies for supporting this competition all proceeds going to Cuan Saor Clonmel.

Full notes in this week's Tipperary Star golf page.