Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club notes and fixtures

The winner of Golfer of the Year John Hadnett
Thank our Captains Tony & Anne.
As a special thank you to Anne & Tony, for all their hard work during their Captaincy, Jeff Leo Dundrum House sponsored a Breakfast Bap on arrival & some Festive food and drinks before a Mixed Scramble on Saturday last.
This was a special occasion all held in the open air on a fine Saturday morning to mark the end of their term of office. Jeff described it as a "Sayonara to two great Captains"
It was a most enjoyable morning for all and thanks very much to Jeff. While it was a fun competition but as usual there was an eagerness to win among all participants. The competition was a four ball scramble over nine holes. In 1st place Margaret Ryan, Pat Ryan, Liam Maher & Dave Fitzgerald in 26 shots (C/B) 2nd George Ryan, Seamus Ryan, Michael O’Brian & Rena Ryan in 26 shots C/B). 3rd Don Kennedy, Jenny Laurence, Oisin Slattery & Tony Corcoran in 26 shots. In 4th place Ailbe Maher, Gerry Maher, Niamh Chadwick & John O’Donovan in 27 shots.
Mens Golf
Our competition for the coming weeks will be a 9-hole Stableford with a €3 entry fee & re-entry as often as you wish at €3. All entries must be through the Golf Shop and cards posted in the men’s box. Once 30 scores are in the competition will be closed and a new 9-hole opened. All the money taken in will be paid out in prizes.
The winner last week was Gerry Maher (7) with 23pts, in 2nd place Tony Reade (7) with 22pts
Ladies Golf
The Winter League has concluded after an excellent run with some fine golf played. Congratulations to the “Parrots” who are the winners of winter league competition by a very tight margin of 3pts (59 to 56). The team was captained by our new Vice Captain Jacinta Coman with Michelle Crowe, Pauline Walsh, Patricia Moran, Vera Heffernan, and Judy Hayes.
Well done also to the runners up. “The Sparrows” Captain Flan McGlinchey, Libby Ryan, Gina Shanahan, Jenny Lawrence, Catherine O’Halloran, Dorothea Hannigan and Anne Blake.
Christmas Hamper results; in 1st place Joanne Collins with 47pts, 2nd Mary Hickey with 35pts. 3rd on count back Niamh Chadwick with 34pts. Lady Captain Anne thanked all the ladies for supporting this competition all proceeds going to Cuan Saor Clonmel.
Full notes in this week's Tipperary Star golf page.
Champion cyclist Claire Moore, Joanstown, Carrickbeg pictured with her framed medals, a selection of her cycling jerseys and her bike
Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Christmas End of Year Jamboree of Athletics Event was held in Littleton last Sunday, December 12
Several other Irish racecourses will be added in the coming months, with the ultimate ambition of having all Irish racecourses onboard with the Rewards4Racing programme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.