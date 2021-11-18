Want to work in the fibre sector or train as a fibre technician?

KERRY COLLEGE will hold a live information webinar event on Monday 29th November at 7pm.

This free event will feature graduates from Fibre and Overhead Lines (OHL) courses who are now working in the sector, Kerry College Admissions Office staff and members of the TLI Group Training Team.

It will run via Zoom.

The next Fibre Installation Technician course starts in February. Recruitment will start in January. Civils for Fibre Installation is also open for applications now and is due to start later in the year.

Kerry College Admissions Officer Niamh O’ Donavan is advising people to apply now as these are popular courses which lead to direct employment in the Fibre/OHL sectors.

“At present, the start date for our Fibre Installation Technician course is the 21st of February 2022. Anyone interested in this course is encouraged to apply as soon as possible. The reason this course is so popular is it will set you up with job ready skills to move straight into the world of work.”

Kerry College, Monavalley Campus Manager Mr. Con O Sullivan is encouraging people to sign up: “Join us on the 29th of November at 7pm. Discover the strong employment opportunities to be had by doing the Civils for Fibre Installation, Fibre Installation Technician and Overhead Lines Operative courses. You can hear from past students who are now working with the TLI Group. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and get information on how to apply for these courses from a member of the Kerry College team.”

The event is free and pre-registration is essential via this link https://bit.ly/3F5Shsl

You can browse and sign up for all courses online: https://kerrycollege.ie/full-time-courses/

For queries, contact the Admissions Office on 066-714 96 96 or info@kerrycollege.ie

Kerry College, Ireland's first integrated College of Further Education and Training offers over 180 full time courses across its campus locations in Tralee at Monavalley, Clash Road and Denny Street, in Killorglin and in Listowel.

* Sponsored content