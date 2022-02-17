Fitzgerald Fleming Long Accountants - Carrick-on-Suir - Offering excellent experience in their busy practice

Fitzgerald Fleming Long Accounts - Carrick-on-Suir - Offering excellent experience in their busy practice
Fitzgerald Fleming Long is a busy accountancy practice based in Carrick on Suir, which was established 25 years ago.
The Firm has developed an extensive client base over a broad range of business sectors both locally and nationally.
The Firm has opportunities available for accountants who would like to gain excellent experience in a busy Practice with a wide variety of clients in many industries.
We have opportunities at all career levels offering excellent remuneration and high-quality training on our Graduate Training Programme.
Further information is available on our website at www.fitzgeraldfleminglong.ie
Interested candidates should forward their CV to evan@fitzgeraldfleminglong.ie
