17 Mar 2022

Make the switch to greener driving with an ECO loan from Affinity Credit Union, Cashel

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

Easy Being Green

Are you concerned with rising petrol and diesel prices? Have you considered switching to a greener vehicle? Affinity Credit Union’s flexible and affordable ECO rate loan at 3.95%APR* can help make that switch easier for you.

Why go green?

Electric vehicles are cheaper than ever to buy and cheaper to fuel and maintain. Not only does going green help your pocket, but you’re also helping the environment. 

As the amount of renewable energy available on our grid increases, electric cars will rely less on fossil fuels. This means that even when emissions from electricity generation are considered, the CO2 emissions of an electric vehicle are lower than petrol and diesel engines. 

Other environmental advantages of switching to electric vehicles are reduced noise pollution and improved air quality from zero tailpipe emissions. 

ECO Loan

The ECO loan from Affinity Credit Union is one of the lowest rates on the market. The rate is available on loans from €20,000 to €75,000 repayable over a term of up to 10 years. Normal lending terms and conditions apply. 

Thinking of some home improvements to improve the energy efficiency of your home? The ECO loan is also available if you are borrowing to improve the energy rating of your home. 

Apply for a loan online today at www.affinitycu.ie

Go Paperless with Loans from Home

As a member of Affinity Credit Union, you can apply for your loan online, sign your loan documents electronically and draw-down the funds from home to your current account. It is simple, convenient, and secure! It’s paperless! 


*Example: Borrowing €20,000 at an annual percentage rate (APR) of 3.95% would cost €367.30 per month over 5 years, with a total cost of credit of €2,037.44. Terms and conditions apply.

Please note: If you do not meet the repayments on your loan, your loan may go into arrears. This may affect your credit rating, which may limit your access to credit in the future.

*Sponsored Content

