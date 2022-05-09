Celebrating Europe Day 2022: EU Delivers in the Regions

This Europe Day, the Southern Regional Assembly is celebrating the real impact of Ireland’s EU membership in our regions and communities through supports from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), from small business supports through the Local Enterprise Offices, to sustainable regeneration of our urban areas by the local authorities, and research activities.

Every 9th May Europe Day celebrates the signing of the Schuman Declaration on 9 May 1950 - an ambitious plan to secure long-term peace in post-war Europe that is considered the beginning the European Union we know today.

Working for peace in Europe is even more important as we highlight our unity and solidarity with Ukraine.

The Assembly manages the ERDF Southern & Eastern Regional Programme, worth over €620 million to support small business, research and commercialisation, housing retrofitting, supports to the health service in response to the pandemic, and sustainable urban development projects.

The Programme financed over €900,000 ERDF in small business supports for Tipperary microenterprises through the Local Enterprises between 2014-19.

Tipperary’s Cllr. Michael Murphy, above, is an Assembly Member and the Head of the Irish delegation to the Committee of the Regions, the voice of our regions and cities in the EU law making process, representing the EU's one million locally elected leaders to ensure that the needs, ambitions, and aspirations of millions of citizens are heard and acted​​ on. He has seen the benefits of EU funding on the ground in Tipperary and across the Southern Region.

He commented, “The EU invests approximately a fifth of its budget on regional development, largely through the ERDF, and Irish regions and localities have definitely reaped the benefits over the years, including infrastructure projects linked to sustainability, research and innovation, telecommunications, the environment and energy; and transport projects”.

David Kelly, Assembly Director said, “the supports from the ERDF Regional Programme since 2014 have had impacts on a wide range of activities across the Southern & Eastern region, particularly through the Local Enterprise Offices who work tirelessly to support small business”.

Southern Regional Assembly

Based in Waterford, the Assembly is also responsible for implementing the Regional Spatial & Economic Strategy for the Southern Region, managing and delivering ERDF and Interreg programmes, auditing EU funding project claims, and participating in EU-funded projects.

The Southern Region is represented by 33 local councillors who serve as Assembly Members and meet monthly to discuss issues related to regional planning, local, national and EU policies, EU programme management and EU project benefits.

Tipperary is represented by Cllr. Michael Murphy, Cllr. Siobhán Ambrose, Cllr. Noel Coonan and Cllr. Michael O’Meara. Find out more about our activities and EU supports on our website: www.southernassembly.ie

* Sponsored content