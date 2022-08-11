Celebrate Heritage Week at The Museum of Hidden History - Clonmel
Explore our historic textile collection and be part of a community project in progress at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History.
Saturday 13 August
11am - 12 noon
Or, 2 - 3pm
Join us to look at unique objects related to our local textile heritage.
This informal workshop will involve looking, talking, sharing stories and (for those that want to) a chance to thread a needle and try heritage sewing techniques.
Textile artist and social history enthusiast, Leisa Gray, has been working with a group of women who meet regularly in Clonmel to sew together. Leisa will share what the group have been working on and show you how she has responded to the museum’s textile collection. Leisa will also answer your questions and demonstrate the techniques she has been exploring, such as embroidery or lacemaking.
No previous experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome and the event is free to attend, thanks to funding from The Heritage Council.
We hope to see you there!
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Bridget Wort; Councillor Jim Ryan; Councillor Noel Coonan, Vice-Chairman of the Thurles, Templemore, Roscrea Municipal Council; H.E Mr. Ki -Hwan Kweon, Republic of Korea Ambassador to Ireland; and
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.