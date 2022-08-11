Celebrate Heritage Week at The Museum of Hidden History - Clonmel

Explore our historic textile collection and be part of a community project in progress at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History.

Saturday 13 August

11am - 12 noon

Or, 2 - 3pm

Join us to look at unique objects related to our local textile heritage.

This informal workshop will involve looking, talking, sharing stories and (for those that want to) a chance to thread a needle and try heritage sewing techniques.

Textile artist and social history enthusiast, Leisa Gray, has been working with a group of women who meet regularly in Clonmel to sew together. Leisa will share what the group have been working on and show you how she has responded to the museum’s textile collection. Leisa will also answer your questions and demonstrate the techniques she has been exploring, such as embroidery or lacemaking.

No previous experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome and the event is free to attend, thanks to funding from The Heritage Council.

We hope to see you there!

