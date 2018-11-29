Bansha Celtic topple St. Michael's once again in Tipperary soccer

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

BANSHA CELTIC 2 V 1 ST. MICHAEL’S

This highly anticipated game had everything you could ask for in a local derby, was attended by a large crowd, and had plenty of goals, near misses, tough tackling and every player giving their all in pursuit of three points and a good deal of local bragging rights.

And it finished up with the league leaders and current champions having their wings clipped for the first time in a long time in domestic league action.

The hosts wanted to put last week’s defeat to Clonmel Town behind them the visitors wanted a bit of revenge for the loss in the John Delaney Cup, and this set the scene for what followed.

The game was a slow burner with both teams probing looking for weakness in the early clashes, before the first goal came in the 25th minute to the home team. A ball was smartly put in over the Saints defence and Bernard Fitzgerald was on hand to head the ball over the keeper who was left in no man’s land.

Minutes later the home side almost doubled their lead when Darren McGrath hit the crossbar with an effort from almost 25 yards out as the crowd witnessed a very rare sight of a rattled champions defence.

They managed to hold out to half time without conceding again, and into the second half both teams were giving it everything in front of two vocal sets of supporters.

In the 62nd minute it was the home teams that raised a cheer again with Darren McGrath showing both skill and determination to beat three defenders after cutting in from the line and giving the Saints keeper no chance to stop his shot.

But the old saying that you are at your most vulnerable just after scoring was proved right when nearly straight from the kick off St Michael’s were allowed to cross the ball into the six yard box to a waiting David Slattery who headed home to bring the deficit back to the minimum.

As you would expect of Michaels they pushed hard for the equalizer, and thought they had it when a powerful header from Paul Breen crashed of the crossbar 20 minutes from the end.

Bansha Celtic keeper Callum Fanning pulled off a number of fantastic saves in the final minutes with the home side’s defending holding firm till the final whistle to win all three points.

