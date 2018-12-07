Controversial age grade issue dominates the motions to this year's Tipperary GAA convention

A whole series of motions have been submitted for consideration at the Tipperary County Convention which is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 17th in The Dome at Semple Stadium, Thurles. And, those motions are dominated by the controversial age grade issue.

The decision to alter the under-21 and minor (under-18) grades at inter-county level to under-20 and under-17 respectively has had a knock-on effect across the country with County Boards opting to alter their domestic club championships in kind. And, this year the motions to the Tipperary County Convention are populated with a series of motions related to that exact issue.

The County Management Committee, for example, have proposed a motion to change the age grades (from January 1st) as follows: under-21 to under-20 and under-18 to under-17.

The County Coiste na nÓg have proposed that the county adopt a structure defined by the following age grades: under-12, under-13, under-15 and under-17. The County Coiste na nÓg, however, have added a proviso that the under-17 grade (minor) would by administrated by the Coiste na nÓg. Heretofore the minor grade has come under the jurisdiction of the County (senior) Board. Additionally to that motion the Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill club have proposed that the county regulations be amended to place the under-17 competitions under the jurisdiction of county and divisional Coiste na nÓg from January 1st.

Conversely, Ballybacon-Grange have submitted a motion which proposes the retention of the age grade status quo i.e. under-12, under-14 and under-16. Cappawhite have proposed that the under-21 and minor championships remain as is for the 2019 season. Similarly Boherlahan-Dualla have proposed that the minor grade remains at under-18.

Gortnahoe-Glengoole have proposed that if the under-21 and under-18 age grades are change to under-17 and under-20 respectively that the measure be deferred for twelve months in order to help clubs to prepare for the change.

SEMPLE STADIUM

Moneygall have submitted a motion proposing that the Semple Stadium management committee make the Thurles venue available for flood-lit matches during the concluding stages of the adult county championships. Meanwhile both Cappawhite and Moneygall have combined to propose that all county adult hurling championship finals be played at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Moneygall have also submitted a motion proposing that no under-21 games in hurling or football be played in the last week of April or during the first two weeks of May in order to avoid a clash with third level examinations.

MOYNE-TEMPLETUOHY

The Moyne-Templetuohy club, in an enlightened departure, have proposed that the County Board establish a committee to “examine if the parish rule, as currently constituted, is fit for purpose”. The Moyne-Templetuohy club argue that “in view of the difficulties being experienced by small rural clubs in fielding underage teams” the whole area requires examination. The motion proposes that the committee report to the County Board by September 2019 which would allow clubs the time to submit motions to the 2019 convention.

Meanwhile the Killea and St Patrick’s clubs have come together to submit a motion which proposes that all senior and intermediate hurling clubs name eighteen players that played in the previous year’s championship and that those eighteen players would be then ineligible to play on that club’s lower grade team in the following year’s league or championship.

