Killenaule prove no match for Clonoulty/Rossmore in County Tipperary U-21 A hurling semi-final

Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-20 Killenaule 2-4



Clonoulty/Rossmore strolled into the County Tipperary U-21 A Hurling Championship Final when they had an easy victory over Killenaule in Sunday's semi-final in Ardfinnan.

Clonoulty will face Thurles Sarsfields - who beat Toomevara by 4-12 to 0-11 in the other semi-final, after a replay - in next Sunday's decider.

Clonoulty dictated affairs from the throw-in and a Dillon Quirke point after ten seconds set the template for a one-sided game. They had seven points on the board before Eoin Shaw opened Killenaule's account in the ninth minute and by half-time their lead had stretched to 11 points, 0-14 to 0-3.

If Killenaule's task looked difficult at that stage, it became insurmountable within two minutes of the re-start. Clonoulty captain Michael Ryan had a point before they struck the game's opening goal, James Hammersley collecting Nathan Slattery's pass and holding off Luke Ryan's challenge before he steered a low shot to the corner of the net.

That put them ahead by 15 points, with 28 minutes remaining, and from there to the final whistle it was a case of damage limitation for Killenaule.

The Robins looked leggy and never got to the pace of the game. They will point with some justification to a demanding schedule in the last few weeks, which saw them defeat Ballingarry in the South final last Wednesday, while they needed a replay to defeat St. Mary's in the semi-final.

Clonoulty were the slicker and sharper outfit by some distance. Forwards Dillon Quirke, James Hammersley, Michael Ryan and Nathan Slattery were emblems of their enterprise, while Cathal Bourke and Jack Ryan also played their part in a freewheeling attacking unit.

Jimmy Ryan kept things ticking over in midfield while Enda Heffernan, Padraig Carew and Tommy Ryan were solid in defence.

Playing with the assistance of a slight breeze, they flew out of the traps in a start that was a real statement of intent. They immediately settled and Dillon Quirke's opening point was soon followed by similar scores from Michael Ryan, Dillon Quirke's sideline, two from Cathal Bourke (including a free), Dillon Quirke again and James Hammersley, this one from a difficult angle.

The Clonoulty defence wasn't placed under too much pressure in the opening half but when the Killenaule attacks came calling they were more than equal to the task. That was especially true in the 11th minute when Killenaule's Mark Stakelum, who connected with Eoin Shaw's delivery, hit a goal-bound shot that was stopped on the line by Padraig Carew.

A goal at that stage would have done wonders for Killenaule's confidence but they had to make do with Darragh Fitzgerald's converted free shortly afterwards.

Above - Killenaule goalie Graham O'Connor is challenged by Clonoulty/Rossmore's James Hammersley

After that early second half salvo from Clonoulty, Killenaule produced little in the way of a response for some time.

Killenaule goalie Graham O'Connor stopped Dillon Quirke's low effort, and Cathal Bourke had a shot stopped on the line by Killenaule's Luke Ryan, as Clonoulty sought to inflict more misery on the South champions.

Killenaule's spirit was typified by Dean O'Connor, Liam Meagher, Killian O'Dwyer, Tom Stakelum and Gus Browne, who gave everything for the cause. Even though Clonoulty's lead was unassailable, Killenaule never threw in the towel and they were rewarded with late consolation goals from Killian O'Dwyer and Tom Stakelum.

Clonoulty, however, underlined their superiority with the final score of the game, when substitute Aidan Carroll finished the rebound to the net after Graham O'Connor had saved from Dillon Quirke.

It was an appropriate finish to a highly impressive performance.

Clonoulty/Rossmore - Nicky Kearns, Aidan Carroll, Padraig Carew, Donnchadh Quirke, Aidan Loughman, Enda Heffernan, Odhran Quirke, Jimmy Ryan (Con), Martin Ryan, James Hammersley (1-3), Dillon Quirke (0-6, 1 sideline), Jack Ryan, Cathal Bourke (0-7, 5 frees), Michael Ryan (captain 0-3) and Nathan Slattery (0-1).

Substitutes - Nicky Mockler for Nathan Slattery (48 minutes), Sean Ryan (R) for James Hammersley (52 minutes), Aidan Carroll (1-0) for Martin Ryan (54 minutes) and Declan O'Dwyer for Tommy Ryan (57 minutes).

Killenaule - Graham O'Connor, Eoin McCormack, Liam Meagher, Luke Ryan, Kevin Lawlor, Killian O'Dwyer (1-0), Larry Gleeson, Dean O'Connor (0-1), Ciaran O'Dwyer, Eoin Shaw (0-1), Gus Browne, Tom Stakelum (1-1, 0-1 free), Darragh Fitzgerald (0-1 free), Mark Stakelum and Eoin Barry (captain).

Substitutes - Sean Bourke for Luke Ryan (47 minutes), Jason Ryan for Eoin Barry (49 minutes), David McCormack for Darragh Fitzgerald (50 minutes) and Harry Cummins for Mark Stakelum (52 minutes).

Referee - Philip Kelly (Ballinahinch).

