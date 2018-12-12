Watch: Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert stars in ground-breaking RTÉ Player series

Ardfinnan's Samantha Lambert is starring in a ground-breaking RTÉ series entitled ‘We Run The World’ - the five-part mini series, which features the Tipperary ladies football captain, is currently being broadcast on the RTÉ Player.

‘We Run The World’ endeavours to document the sporting journey of five female Irish athletes. Alongside Samantha Lambert sprint sensation Phil Healy, Hockey World Cup hero Nicci Daly, Limerick Camogie player Sarah Carey and cyclist Orla Walsh will also star in the documentary series.

To watch the episode dedicated to Samantha Lambert please click here.

