Tipperary hurling team to face All-Ireland champions Limerick announced
Mark Kehoe, Kilshelan Kilcash, has been chosen at left corner forward on the Tipperary senior hurling team to play Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds this Friday night in the Munster Hurling League
The Tipperary senior hurling team to play All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Co Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League at the Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm this Friday December 14 is -
1. Brian Hogan - Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Seán O'Brien - Newport
3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Donagh Maher - Burgess
5. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Éire Óg
6. Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's Clonmel
7. Tom Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
8. Michael Breen - Ballina
9. Willie Connors - Kiladangan
10. Colin English - Fr. Sheehy's
11. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
12. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
13. Jason Forde - Silvermines
14. Seamus Callanan - Drom-Inch
15. Mark Kehoe - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Substitutes -
16. Barry Hogan - Kiladangan
17. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill
18. Jerome Cahill - Kilruane MacDonaghs
19. Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs
20. Padraic Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
21. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
22. Mark McCarthy - Toomevara
23. Brian McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
24. Jake Morris - Nenagh Éire Óg
25. Joe O'Dwyer - Killenaule
26. Killian O'Dwyer - Killenaule
