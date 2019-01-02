More than 500 athletes take part in Four Mile Road Race in Tipperary

The MSD Four Mile Road Race, which is promoted by Clonmel Athletic Club, took place in ideal, warm conditions on St. Stephen’s Day.

It was very encouraging to see 508 athletes competing, just shy of the record entry of 526 athletes set in 2016.

After the initial charge, a group of six athletes began to set the pace as they reached the one kilometre mark and that group included William Hughes of Thurles Crokes, Paul Moloney of Mallow AC, Kevin Moore of Dundrum AC and the three Kilkenny City Harriers athletes - Eoin Everard, Toss Hayes and the eventual winner Brian Maher.

The pace was fast and soon gaps began to appear in the leading group. As the leaders reached the three kilometres mark the pace was set by the three Kilkenny City Harriers athletes, with Kevin Moore in close attention.

Then on the return journey home, Brian Maher went to the front with about two kilometres to go and began to increase the pace that soon saw him and Toss Hayes draw clear.

Inside the final 400 metres Brian increased the pace again and held on to win a brilliant race in 19 minutes and one second, with Toss Hayes second in 19 minutes and seven seconds.

Above - Nigel O’Flaherty, Clonmel AC, leads a group over Sir Thomas’ Bridge, on the outskirts of Clonmel, during the MSD Four Mile Road Race on St. Stephen’s Day. The event, which is promoted by Clonmel Athletic Club, attracted just over 500 runners Photo: John D. Kelly

Eoin Everard made it a one-two-three for Kilkenny when finishing third in 19 minutes 23 seconds, with Kevin Moore posting a personal best for four miles when finishing fourth in 19 minutes 29 seconds.

Paul Moloney of Mallow AC was fifth in 20 minutes and one second, which was brilliant racing on an ideal day for running.

This was Brian Maher’s fifth time winning this race and he has always been a great supporter of the event down through the years,

His previous wins were in 2004 (in a time of 19 minutes 31 seconds), 2006 (18 minutes 54 seconds), 2007 (19 minutes four seconds) and 2015 (19 minutes three seconds).

The Masters Men award winners were, first over 40 - Kieran McKeon, Watergrasshill AC, 20:49; second over 40 - Niall O’Riordan of An Bru AC (Limerick) 21:11.

First over 45 - Paudie O’Keeffe, Clonmel, 23:18; second over 45, Patrick Butler, Burnham Joggers (Buckinghamshire, England) 23:29.

First over 50 - Tom Blackburn, Mooreabbey Milers AC, 22:46; second over 50, Fintan Rice, Fethard AC, 23:59.

First over 55 - Willie O’Donoghue, Mooreabbey Milers AC, 23:15; second over 55, Michael Moore, Dundrum AC, 25:32;

First over 60 - Neilius Ahearne, Midleton AC, 25:31.

First over 65 - Matt Alexander, Coolquill AC, 27:33;

First over 70 - Noel Howley, Clonmel AC, 31:53.

First over 75 - Myles McHugh, Clonmel AC, 36:24.

The top two junior men were Jake Bagge, Ferrybank AC, 21:45 and Gavin English, Clonmel AC 23:04.

The Women’s race was also very competitive and Siobhan O’Doherty of Borrisokane ran very well when winning in 22 minutes 31 seconds - a great start to married life!

Sorcha Moloney of Ballyroan AC (Laois) finished second in 23 minutes 12 seconds, with Sally Forristal of St Joseph’s (Kilkenny) third in 23 minutes 41 seconds and Linda Grogan Dundrum AC fourth in 24 minutes 13 seconds.

Claire O’Brien of Watergrasshill AC was fifth in 24 minutes 27 seconds.

Siobhan O’Doherty has also been a great supporter of this race over the years and this year’s win was her seventh success, having won it previously in 2006 (in a time of 23 minutes), 2008 (22 minutes 56 seconds), 2011 (22 minutes 55 seconds), 2013 (21 minutes 50 seconds), 2014 (22 minutes 17 seconds) and 2015 (22 minutes 14 seconds).

Above -Hurling, boxing and soccer were well represented on St. Stephen's Day in Clonmel when stars of the past and the present took part in the Clonmel Athletic Club annual MSD Four Mile Road Race. Former Tipperary hurling great John Leahy met up with soccer player Ian Nugent and Clonmel Boxing Club members Dean Gardiner, Ryan O'Neill, Ben McGuire, Chris Corbally Maher, Martin Fennessy, Raymond Joyce, Ellie Mai Gartland and Conor O' Donovan. Photo - John D. Kelly

The Masters Women awards were as follows - First over 35 - Kealey Tideswell, Clonmel AC, 25:33; second over 35 - Karen Coughlan, Dundrum AC, 27:15.

First over 40 - Suzanne Shine, Clonmel AC, 26:56; second over 40 - Marie O’Shea, Mooreabbey Milers AC, 27:13.

First over 45 - Angela McCann, Clonmel AC, 25:26; second over 45 - Siobhan McHugh, Clonmel AC, 26:07;

First over 50 - Denise Compton, Dundrum AC, 27:53; second over 50 - Anna Byrne, Clonmel AC, 29:16.

First over 55 - Anne Cronin, Carrick-on-Suir AC, 35:30;

First over 60 - Bernie Hopkins, Clonmel AC.

The top two junior women were Ellie Mai Gartland, Clonmel Boxing Club, 28:59; and Rosie Flaherty, Clonmel AC, 31:34.

At the presentation of the prizes, Clonmel AC chairman, Tony McCarthy, thanked everyone who helped to make this event such an outstanding success.

Post-race refreshments were provided at the Technical School.

